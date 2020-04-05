TSMC postpones 3nm

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 4,638
Not to be unexpected
"In the 3nm process, TSMC faces competition from Samsung Electronics. Samsung’s leader, Lee Jae-Hyun, said earlier that the company plans to use the latest 3-nanometer gate-all-around (GAA) process technology under development to manufacture cutting-edge chips and provide them to customers worldwide.
Founded in 1987, TSMC is the world’s largest semiconductor manufacturer specializing in wafer processing. Its customers include Apple, Qualcomm, Huawei, and others. Its headquarters is located in Hsinchu Science and Technology Industrial Park, Hsinchu, Taiwan. TSMC’s stock is listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange with a stock code of 2330. In addition, it is also listed by the American Depositary Receipts on the New York Stock Exchange and the stock code is TSM. At the close of business on Thursday, TSMC rose 3.48% to $ 48.13, with a total market value of about $ 249.606 billion."
https://www.gizchina.com/2020/04/03/tsmc-postpones-trial-production-of-the-3nm-process/
