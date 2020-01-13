Could be good for Intel in terms of forcing through AMD's pivotal successes lately! "Huawei is TSMC’s largest customer after Apple, according to Bloomberg supply chain data, contributing roughly 10% of the chipmaker’s revenue. Cleveland managed 200 attorneys and policy professionals while at Intel, and his areas of expertise include antitrust reviews, 5G spectrum allocations, and global IP enforcement and protection, according to his LinkedIn profile. Before Intel, he served as California Senator Dianne Feinstein’s chief of staff." https://finance.yahoo.com/news/tsmc-hires-ex-intel-lobbyist-091952517.html