Trying to upgrade to a cube..

I currently have a Corsair 800D. Love the case, but I want a change . I like a lot of the cube cases, but unfortunately I have an ATX motherboard so my choices are limited.



I want a Corsair Carbide Air 540. Prefer black, but I can live with white.



I am wondering if you guys have a place you shop that might be cheaper than Newegg or Amazon. Newegg is $200 plus $12 shipping and Amazon is over $400. If I go to the Corsair website it's only $140 plus free shipping but the case isn't in stock there.



I am looking for Canadian retailers with stock. I don't shop enough to know where to shop other than the ones I've listed.



Thanks!