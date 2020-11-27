Trying to upgrade to a cube..

I currently have a Corsair 800D. Love the case, but I want a change . I like a lot of the cube cases, but unfortunately I have an ATX motherboard so my choices are limited.

I want a Corsair Carbide Air 540. Prefer black, but I can live with white.

I am wondering if you guys have a place you shop that might be cheaper than Newegg or Amazon. Newegg is $200 plus $12 shipping and Amazon is over $400. If I go to the Corsair website it's only $140 plus free shipping but the case isn't in stock there.

I am looking for Canadian retailers with stock. I don't shop enough to know where to shop other than the ones I've listed.

Thanks!
 
The HAF XB EVO is still avalable I've used it several time for customer's builds. BTW....I like cubes too!
 

