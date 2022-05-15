Trying to Understand What Memory I Need

Halasham

I'm looking into getting more memory for my PC for the first time ever and want to make sure I'm getting the right thing as it looks like there's a lot different stuff.
According to System Information by PC has:
BaseBoard Manufacturer: Gigabyte Technology Co., Ltd.
BaseBoard Product: 970A-DS3P
BaseBoard Version: x.x

I went to Gigabyte's website and looked up the 970A-DS3P and found three versions, 1.0, 2.x, 2.1
All of them list DDR3 DIMM memory, four ports, and support for DDR3 2000(O.C.)/1866/1600/1333/1066 MHz memory modules, and a maximum RAM of 64GB.
However the 1.0 version has a further specification of 1.5V DDR3 DIMM.
So, from this I gather that I need DDR3 DIMM memory between 1866 and 1066 MHz. It there anything more I need to know or could I buy a pair of anything within that range?
 
