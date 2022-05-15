Trying to Understand What Memory I Need

I'm looking into getting more memory for my PC for the first time ever and want to make sure I'm getting the right thing as it looks like there's a lot different stuff.

According to System Information by PC has:

BaseBoard Manufacturer: Gigabyte Technology Co., Ltd.

BaseBoard Product: 970A-DS3P

BaseBoard Version: x.x



I went to Gigabyte's website and looked up the 970A-DS3P and found three versions, 1.0, 2.x, 2.1

All of them list DDR3 DIMM memory, four ports, and support for DDR3 2000(O.C.)/1866/1600/1333/1066 MHz memory modules, and a maximum RAM of 64GB.

However the 1.0 version has a further specification of 1.5V DDR3 DIMM.

So, from this I gather that I need DDR3 DIMM memory between 1866 and 1066 MHz. It there anything more I need to know or could I buy a pair of anything within that range?