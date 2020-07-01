Trying to saturate the loop fully

Dajinn said: The yellow circled area: the fluid level does not rise when adding more coolant to fill in that area and if I loosen the plug, the water level will rise but I cannot unplug it fully without it leaking from that port. What is the reason this area is not being filled in and how can I achieve it for aesthetic uniformity? Click to expand...

The blue circle: I've been using this as my fill port, and right now I have the pump running at 100% with this port off to allow air bubbles to escape. Leads to my next point:





The red circle: there is a top mounted g1/4 port that can be used instead of the traditional 90 degree mounted port, I am wondering should I leave that one open instead of the distro plate port to let air out or does it not really matter between those two? I have found that that top port is more sensitive to the pressure change between pump RPMs and if I lower the pump RPM the coolant will overflow out of the port. I don't seem to have that issue with the blue-circle distro plate port.

One issue that I'm having with filling the loop completely is the level of coolant in the main res section of the distro plate varies with the pump speed, so if it's at 100% it will be near the top of the highest fill port, if I put it low on say 35%, the water level goes down a bit and the cpu block gets an air bubble stuck in it because there isn't enough fluid to completely fill up every space in the loop? I guess a video would help to demo this but I suspect this isn't an issue unique to this distro plate. I am just trying to figure out what is the best way to eliminate the air and completely fill every inch of the loop with fluid.

It's because that area is above the port there, and there's no other way for air to escape. Only way to fill that area would be to tilt the whole system so it's upside down or sideways, and then that air would move somewhere else (but it may get trapped somewhere else in the loop).Doesn't really matter, whichever works for you.Sounds like a combination of trapped air and not enough coolant...A big issue I see with this loop is you have tubes extending above your fill ports. You will never be able to get all the air out of those tubes without tilting your system, and that trapped air can get pulled into the loop if you don't (if you shake it, for example).What I would do is temporarily put a long tube or reservoir at the top of the loop and fill it then plug it. After, run the loop, and tilt to get as much air into the res/tube as you can, then fill some more. Repeat until it doesn't get any more air. You may have to work on it a lot if air keeps getting stuck in your pump or blocks.