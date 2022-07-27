Trying to fix my computer after RAM clocking

Hi, everyone. I'm new here and I recently built a new system with an ASUS Z-690p mobo, i5-12600k (12th gen), Corsair PS, Kingston Fury DDR5 RAM, etc. I had everything working fine, but decided to try and run the RAM at the specified 5200 Mhz vs it's default 4000. I first tried the BIOS' XMP-1 setting and it ran the RAM at the right speed, but locked up quite a bit. So, I tried the BIOS's XMP-2 setting. When you make a change to this mobo, it can take a minute for changes to apply. It appeared to be doing that, but I soon discovered the RAM was extremely hot. I shut down the system and cleared the CMOS. It appeared to work because the RAM no longer ran hot, but it would not boot up. Thinking I destroyed the RAM, I order another kit of the same RAM chips (they are on the mobo's certified list, btw). The new RAM didn't change anything.

Then I thought the problem might be the motherboard, so I called ASUS tech support and the guy went through all the same troubleshooting steps I already tried and he concluded that it's probably the motherboard. So, I ordered an identical one (and planned on sending the old one off to be fixed/replaced under warranty later). I am playing with the new motherboard tonight and it also will not post or display any video signal.

So far, I have tried the following troubleshooting steps with the new mobo: cleared the CMOS, reseated the RAM and tried slots 1&2/3&4/2 only, took out the CPU, cleaned off a little excess thermal grease and re-installed the hardware including the cooler, tried a different monitor, different video output, used a Geforce card instead of the built-in graphics, etc. I have the minimum stuff installed, meaning no NVMe's or other cards. I have all the power connections attached (including the extra 8 pin for the CPU) and everything seems to be working (fans, lights, etc). The motherboard is supposed to blink the power light if there is a problem, but it does not blink (one of the blink patterns is supposed to be for no RAM and I tried that, but still no blinks).

I'm thinking it's either the processor or the power supply. I do not have another processor to try (I doubt it's the power supply). I don't want to keep buying stuff just to find out what's wrong. I hate the thought of taking the system to a repair shop because I'm pretty good with figuring out things like this and have built dozens of systems over the years. I just don't have any new generation equipment laying around for testing.

If anyone has any suggestions, I would appreciate them. Otherwise, I might have to swallow my pride and go to a repair shop. I wish I had never played with XMP (and kind of blame ASUS for this XMP-2 disaster - shouldn't this have been worked out before shipping?).

Thanks for any advice you can provide!
 
first posts on new intel can take a looooong time. i would yank the battery, turn off the psu and hit the power button a few times to drain the caps. let it sit for a couple min and then put the battery in and turn on the psu. use only one stick in the a2 slot, power it up and let it sit for at least 5 min to see if it will post.
 
I tried your suggestions, and they are great. I did give the draining of power a few minutes and then gave booting up a little over 10 minutes, but still nothing happened. I had not tried letting it boot for over 5 minutes before, but I do think it took a few minutes for my system to boot up the very first time when it worked. Well, I just might try these steps a few more times. Who knows, crazier things have happened...
 
