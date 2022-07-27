Trying to fix my computer after RAM clocking

Hi, everyone. I'm new here and I recently built a new system with an ASUS Z-690p mobo, i5-12600k (12th gen), Corsair PS, Kingston Fury DDR5 RAM, etc. I had everything working fine, but decided to try and run the RAM at the specified 5200 Mhz vs it's default 4000. I first tried the BIOS' XMP-1 setting and it ran the RAM at the right speed, but locked up quite a bit. So, I tried the BIOS's XMP-2 setting. When you make a change to this mobo, it can take a minute for changes to apply. It appeared to be doing that, but I soon discovered the RAM was extremely hot. I shut down the system and cleared the CMOS. It appeared to work because the RAM no longer ran hot, but it would not boot up. Thinking I destroyed the RAM, I order another kit of the same RAM chips (they are on the mobo's certified list, btw). The new RAM didn't change anything.



Then I thought the problem might be the motherboard, so I called ASUS tech support and the guy went through all the same troubleshooting steps I already tried and he concluded that it's probably the motherboard. So, I ordered an identical one (and planned on sending the old one off to be fixed/replaced under warranty later). I am playing with the new motherboard tonight and it also will not post or display any video signal.



So far, I have tried the following troubleshooting steps with the new mobo: cleared the CMOS, reseated the RAM and tried slots 1&2/3&4/2 only, took out the CPU, cleaned off a little excess thermal grease and re-installed the hardware including the cooler, tried a different monitor, different video output, used a Geforce card instead of the built-in graphics, etc. I have the minimum stuff installed, meaning no NVMe's or other cards. I have all the power connections attached (including the extra 8 pin for the CPU) and everything seems to be working (fans, lights, etc). The motherboard is supposed to blink the power light if there is a problem, but it does not blink (one of the blink patterns is supposed to be for no RAM and I tried that, but still no blinks).



I'm thinking it's either the processor or the power supply. I do not have another processor to try (I doubt it's the power supply). I don't want to keep buying stuff just to find out what's wrong. I hate the thought of taking the system to a repair shop because I'm pretty good with figuring out things like this and have built dozens of systems over the years. I just don't have any new generation equipment laying around for testing.



If anyone has any suggestions, I would appreciate them. Otherwise, I might have to swallow my pride and go to a repair shop. I wish I had never played with XMP (and kind of blame ASUS for this XMP-2 disaster - shouldn't this have been worked out before shipping?).



Thanks for any advice you can provide!