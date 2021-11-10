Trying to find a rack for NVR

amrogers3

Nov 7, 2010
599
Looking for advice for a rack mount.

I have a rather large NVR (security camera recorder) 17.5" x 17.75" and I am trying to find a lockable server rack I can mount on the wall.

I think I found one that is 3" wider than normal and 20.5" deep. https://www.tripplite.com/smartrack...osure-cabinet-wide-acrylic-window~SRW6UDPGVRT

Problem is, the racks would be in the way. Anyone know if the racks inside are removable?

srw6udpgvrt-other02-2xl.jpg

Also, any recommendations for a patch panel?



