Trying to choose a new UPS

Greetings,I am trying to decide between these two UPSes:The cyberpower UPS is a bit cheaper, and has a number of replacement battery options, quite a few of which have pretty high ratings on amazon:The APC UPS is a bit more expensive and is pure since wave, however, it has few 3rd party after market battery replacement options which basically means I'll be paying $70 for new batteries (when I need them).Which one do you think is better? As an aside, I have read that 3rd party batteries tend not to be as high quality as those that come from the manufacturer, so if you have any thoughts on that, I'd like to hear them as well.Thanks