Trying to choose 32GB DDR4 sticks

Im looking for the best 32gb sticks for my use-caese at the best price point. This is desktop ram that will be seeing server usage. Looking for database performance.



So far I'm deciding between a set of:

1. A-Die (I think) Samsung 32gb sticks (M378A4G43AB2-CWE) at 1.2v

2. G.skill ripjaws which uses Hynix at 1.35v.



Both are ddr4 3200 but it seems the g.skill might have better timings (cl16)?