Truenas IXSystems machine questions...

Hi everyone, still getting my feet wet on the donated ixSystems TRUENAS-MINI-3.0-X+ system we were given. I was in the BIOS poking around and saw that the BIOS was on version 1.3 and version 1.6 is available for download for the above mentioned motherboard. I also noticed there was a BMC backplane update as well. BMC_X10AST2400 V3.95 (I am on version 3.6) so I figured why not upgrade both? This will bring me the latest enhancements and bug fixes as well as if I ever wanted to make the IXsystems box a pure Windows box in the future as I love to fart around with my equipment as long as it's not in full scale production. On that note; I am enjoying Truenas SCALE and look forward to it becoming a more mature operating system and learning to use it more. A big key for my is the updated Hypervisor in SCALE for a Windows server that I still need to run that TN-Core isn't good at running.



I go I download both updates onto a flash drive in separate folders expecting the Supermicro web based gui shell to where I can just point and click the updates and be done, which Supermicro has been using for years. To my surprise, this feature seems to have been stripped out from the IX Systems board unless I am missing something?!? I am "OKAY" with command line stuff and even tried to update the bios according to the instructions in the read me. I have attached the error in a jpg with this post. I have also attached the README file that came with the bios download and a list of the extracted files. I downloaded another example bios and the instructions are standard for all their command line bios updates I guess.



I was kinda disappointed about the Supermicro utility not being present. Any help appreciated. Thank you.