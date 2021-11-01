TrueNAS access denied

D

Deadjasper

2[H]4U
Joined
Oct 28, 2001
Messages
2,097
TrueNAS sucks. What a steaming pile of garbage. It's a NAS OS that supposed to allow access to data stored on it but it does nothing of the sort. "ACCESS DENIED" Is all I get when I try to copy files to the share. Absolutely nothing I do gets me anything but "ACCESS DENIED". Why is sharing disabled on an OS meant for sharing? Why is sharing so convoluted and cryptic?

I ran across a thread on the TrueNAS forum where someone else fought this problem. All he got was 3 pages of gibberish command lines to "try" and no definitive answers. In the end he gave up. And so have I. No wonder Microsoft is so successful, they understand that people want to use software, not fight it. This particular server is going back to Windows Server, I'm done.

PS: Just like to add I have another server running FREENAS and I had zero problems getting sharing going. It just worked.

/rantoff/
 
CrimsonKnight13

CrimsonKnight13

Lord Stabington of [H]ard|Fortress
Joined
Jan 8, 2008
Messages
7,936
OpenMediaVault works pretty well but even then I have weirdness with the permissions for an external drive (internal drives are fine). I've been fighting with that recently myself & have pondered switching back over to Server 2022 for pure file sharing & backups.
 
D

Deadjasper

2[H]4U
Joined
Oct 28, 2001
Messages
2,097
CrimsonKnight13 said:
OpenMediaVault works pretty well but even then I have weirdness with the permissions for an external drive (internal drives are fine). I've been fighting with that recently myself & have pondered switching back over to Server 2022 for pure file sharing & backups.
Click to expand...

Yea, I just went back to Server 2012 R2. File sharing is the Achilles Heal of all things non Windows. Don't really understand why the code monkeys can't see the importance of this.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top