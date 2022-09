i have a trrs earphone by xiaomi, i want connect to my headphone amp, this https://www.amazon.it/gp/product/B08DY783T8/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_asin_title_o00_s00?ie=UTF8&psc=1 and a size adapter will solve the problem? i only need audio, not microphone, so mic jack will be freelet me know please