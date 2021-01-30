Troubleshooting Sapphire 5700xt crashes DXGI_ERROR_DEVICE....

I'm troubleshooting my nephew's new rig.



AMD Ryzen 7 3700x

Asus ROG Strix x570 mitx mobo

8x2 Corsair vengeance RAM

Sapphire Nitro 5700xta



Games are loading, but crashing soon afterwards, so it doesn't sound like it's because of load. That said, he's playing CoD, and it works 50% of the time, and when it works, it's screaming fast and fantastic. (?!) I've posted the error below. What kind of error like this would only be happening intermittantly?



Sapphire uses the off-the-shelf AMD drivers, which have been updated to the most current. 20.12.1

DirectX and Windows are current.



I'm a bit stumped. I built a very similar rig for his sister, with no issues, but one thing that surprised me was her 3700x runs around 1.35v, and his seemed to be running 1.45v pretty consistently. I'm wondering whether his super fancy mobo is doing some overclocking. It's one of the more advanced BIOS setups I've seen. Both mobos are ASUS x570, but his is the rog strix itx version, so it's a bit more advanced.



Anyone heard of anything like this? I'm headed over there to make sure all his connections (pcie, power etc) are nice and tight., and to fiddle around in the BIOS a bit. But I'm genuinely stumped.