Troubleshooting random restarts

I have been having this issue since I built my computer a couple weeks a go. Rather often, my computer will randomly restart when I am loading a game (doesnt always happen, but maybe 60% of the time?). I would normally say that its a PSU issue, but I have tried 2 different PSU's with the same result. Granted, both of them are used, but neither are very old. Im not sure what else could possibly be the issue. Any other opinions?



CPU: 5600x

GPU: TUF 3070 OC (Undervolted today hoping that having it pull less power could help if it was a PSU issue(restarts have been happening for much longer)

MB: ROG B550 I Gaming

RAM: 32GB (2x16) 3600 CL 16 GSkill Trident Z Neo (Currently have it set manually to 3200 since setting to DOCP wouldnt let me boot at all (did this today))

PSU: Corsair CX750M (other PSU I tried was the same model)



Thanks for your input



EDIT: The only other thing I can think of is the fact that I am not super confident in setting RAM timings/ speed. Both were set to default 2133 till today. Today I changed to 3200, but left the timings since I didnt know exactly what I was doing there. Could that be an issue?