Troubleshooting Dell T5810 random reboots

TeleFragger
Gawd
- Joined
- Nov 10, 2005
- Messages
- 897
I am at wits end...
I have a thread where yall helped me figure out the best cpu upgrade for this machine is the e5-2678 v3 here - https://hardforum.com/threads/dell-t5810-cpu-upgrade.1953578
This was in January... and the system has been running GREAT... Gaming, photo and video editing... been just a dream.
We just went to Disney August 22-29 and I powered down my machine and powered off all power strips (not plugged into each other but one into each outlet as monitors, kvms, etc...)
Get back from vacation a week later and power it all on. I login to the machine and walk away. I come back later and am like... wait, i logged in.. so logged in again and launched Warzone and walked away to let it finish updating, etc...
come back and at login screen again. I logged in, sat there and started gaming. Mid game, my machine just says... Windows is shutting down.
Been weeks and i have done so much on O/S side first...
Reset windows keeping files - oddly enough there were Razer errors in the registry... system still rebooted.
Reset windows keep nothing - same deal.. weird things in the registry like windows was not clean and system still rebooting.
Create new thumb drive from microsoft media creation tool and format drive, clean wipe and reinstall. Install apps, etc and still rebooting.
now oddly enough, while installing widows, system is fine and no issues, no power offs and even get software and apps installed... then random... Doubt it is the apps i have installed....
There was an error in the event log stating something (did not screenshot or keep) about power lowered or something... so I bought a power supply off of ebay and still reboots...
then decided screw it... Motherboard...bought one of them and system swapped... STILL DOING IT!!!! thus not a bios setting....
I decided to take the e5-2678 v3 out and put the OEM back in and uhmmm STILL REBOOTING...
took 10gb nic out
took usb3 pcie 1x card out
took 3x 16gb dims out and 4x 8gb dims out and left 1x16gb in - still rebooted
removed that 16gb and put one of the 8s in and still ....
There really isnt anything left.
CPU Temps are good as I installed an app... 32C on all cores
3 fans in front working, cpu has heatsink with fan in middle and it is working.
The ONLY thing left is where the hot swap power supply connects and power distributes out but really... could that be bad?!?!?!?!?!
I am only $100 in on trying to fix it with the ps and mobo....
need guidance on what to try next...
Thanks!
p.s. It is not time for me to build a new pc as Disney set me back $8k for 6 adults and dont have the coin for it at this point. or maybe it is, dont know....
