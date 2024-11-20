Troubleshooting an RTX 2060

I've got a Zotac RTX 2060 12GB variant card that is displaying (pun intended) behaviour. Bought the card 2 years ago for my kids PC, Ryzen 5600, Strix B550-A board, and a 600w Thermaltake PSU (Rated White). A few months ago his PC starts crashing; the monitor goes black and need's a complete restart to fix; games crash. I reinstall the latest driver, issue seems to go away, but a week or 2 later it returns. I run Furmark, Heaven, OCCT, 3DMark, all maxed out with zero issues.



I take a RTX 3060 12GB Strix GPU from my other kids PC, toss it into the first PC, and no more issues. Great, it's the GPU, but... 2 kid who now has the RTX 2060 doesn't have issues... for a month. Then his PC (i5 12400, DDR5, Strixt Z690, Thermaltake 600w same White Rating PSU ) starts crashing games *only games. Reinstall driver; issue goes away for a week, then comes back.



So before I went out and dropped $$ on a new GPU yesterday, I ran OCCT on both my kids PC's. I made sure to run ALL the max settings I could, and neither PC crashed! And that was a 2 hour test I ran. The RTX 2060 GPU was at 100% load for 2 hours with zero errors, and yet it's randomly crashing games. Furmark noted 150 artifacts on the 2060, but Furmark also noted 300 artifacts on the RTX 3060 so...



I don't get it. What am I missing? You would think if it was a connection issue, power issue, OCCT would have issues on the 2060. Obviously it's a problem GPU on either kids PC, but since they both have the exact same PSU, could that particular PSU model not like the 2060, since 3060 has zero issues in either PC.