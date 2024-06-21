Trouble with Acer A231H, help?

G

Glaucus

n00b
Joined
Jan 31, 2009
Messages
19
Hey everyone,

One of my old reliable monitors has been giving me trouble, and I wanted to ask folks here if they had any idea on what could be going on.

When the PC is turned on, the monitor shows a black screen as if it were powered off, the power button cycles through colors in this order... Off, Amber, Blue.

Amber means the monitor is sleeping/standby.
Blue means the monitor is on.

I checked the manual online and there wasn't a definition for that cycling of colors for the power button.

I have unplugged and replugged the power and video (DVI) cable, but no change.

This PC has a dual monitor setup, and my other monitor works fine, and when I check the settings the PC recognizes that there are two monitors present.

I have tried plugging the monitor into a laptop, and have swapped out the DVI cable, but no change. I want to swap out the power cable as well, but I have to go pick one up.

An interesting tidbit to this is if I unplug and plug the DVI cable into the monitor enough times, eventually the monitor works, and it works until the PC is shutdown.
When I power the PC back up, the same issue occurs.

Any thoughts?
 
Reflex is always to thing about capacitor issue for that type of stuff, but maybe a 2014 is too way pass that capacitor apocalypse to make sense.

It is just when plugging-unplugging sometime work after enough pumping and if the issue started to occur just a bit than become common than all the time, that look like over 10 years old electric component degrading that you cannot do much via regular cable-pressing buttons-computer setting fix.

P.S. To note, I know nothing about anything, just history of old monitor having issues that were due to that
 
LukeTbk said:
Reflex is always to thing about capacitor issue for that type of stuff, but maybe a 2014 is too way pass that capacitor apocalypse to make sense.

It is just when plugging-unplugging sometime work after enough pumping and if the issue started to occur just a bit than become common than all the time, that look like over 10 years old electric component degrading that you cannot do much via regular cable-pressing buttons-computer setting fix.

P.S. To note, I know nothing about anything, just history of old monitor having issues that were due to that
Click to expand...
I am pretty stumped! What I end up doing is unplugging both the power and DVI cable from the monitor and plugging them back in until, eventually, the Acer logo appears on the monitor and it works.

But, I believe it's just getting old. I think I purchased it sometime in 2011.

I'm going to try cleaning it and if it's not working consistently after that, start looking into a replacement.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top