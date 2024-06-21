Trouble with Acer A231H, help?

Hey everyone,



One of my old reliable monitors has been giving me trouble, and I wanted to ask folks here if they had any idea on what could be going on.



When the PC is turned on, the monitor shows a black screen as if it were powered off, the power button cycles through colors in this order... Off, Amber, Blue.



Amber means the monitor is sleeping/standby.

Blue means the monitor is on.



I checked the manual online and there wasn't a definition for that cycling of colors for the power button.



I have unplugged and replugged the power and video (DVI) cable, but no change.



This PC has a dual monitor setup, and my other monitor works fine, and when I check the settings the PC recognizes that there are two monitors present.



I have tried plugging the monitor into a laptop, and have swapped out the DVI cable, but no change. I want to swap out the power cable as well, but I have to go pick one up.



An interesting tidbit to this is if I unplug and plug the DVI cable into the monitor enough times, eventually the monitor works, and it works until the PC is shutdown.

When I power the PC back up, the same issue occurs.



Any thoughts?