Trouble Getting My Second Monitor To Work

Hey Guys.I have an old Catleap Q270 as my secondary monitor, it only has a DVI input. My GPU(Asus 3080 TUF)has only DP and HDMI outputs. This monitor worked fine with my old GPU that had DVI output.How can i get my Catleap to work? it is 2560x1440 60hzI did buy the following and found it does not work, and then i read it does mention 1920*1200,60hz max, so that would be why.