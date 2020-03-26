Trouble deciding between PG35VQ or C9/AW55 oled

I have had the LG38 and while it’s nice I’m use to my c8 in my living room for deep blacks. The lg38 I’m getting a refund on because of 4 that had bad BLB.



So I tried the PG35 when it came out turned it in because of flickering and dead pixels that was during the initial run.



I sit 2 feet away from current monitor. But I want something that looks better than the lg38 with black performance and full instead of limited HDR.



what route should I go