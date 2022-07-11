Trials of Fire

Anyone checked this one out? Picked it up during the Steam sale and it's surprisingly enjoyable. It's one of those CCG Roguelites (e.g. Slay the Spire) but with a 3 hero party dynamic and hex-based strategy thrown in.





1) CCG Roguelite (e.g. Slay the Spire) with a party of 3 heroes (From a pool of 10 or so selectable classes)

2) Hex-grid turn-based strategy (e.g. Battle Brothers, X-Com ish) where positioning is important to consider as range, LOS, and cover are going affect how you play your cards

3) Quest / Event generation ala FTL but on a proceduraly generated overworld map

4) RPG Character leveling and loot (each class gains XP and levels up after a run which adds unique cards to their starting deck)

5) 'Push your luck' gameplay where you're needing to explore/fight enough to max your character out before trying to take on bosses

6) A handful of different campaigns, daily campaign, Endless modes, and a boss rush





