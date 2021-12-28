Treasure.cloud storage - 4TB 1 year $9.99

1 year is $9.99, 2 years is $29.99I got the 1 year deal. its okay, apparently has 0 knowledge encryption, but the only way I found to access it is through their app or web ui, and it doesnt have support for moving folders. kinda makes it way less useful than I hoped, since I cant just mount it as a drive or any other method of automatic syncing.still for $10 im not upset