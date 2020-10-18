Menu
Transparent OLED TV
Thread starter
Comixbooks
Start date
Yesterday at 11:51 AM
Yesterday at 11:51 AM
#1
C
Comixbooks
[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 7, 2008
Messages
15,600
Yesterday at 11:52 AM
#2
C
Comixbooks
[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 7, 2008
Messages
15,600
Deus EX
Today at 8:07 AM
#3
G
Greyson
n00b
Joined
Jan 27, 2012
Messages
62
The reason modern displays
aren't
transparent like they are in sci-fi movies is not because we lack the technology to make them transparent, but because making them transparent is stupid.
Today at 8:31 AM
#4
notarat
2[H]4U
Joined
Mar 28, 2010
Messages
2,142
Here's another picture of it
A moment ago
#5
UltraTaco
Gawd
Joined
Feb 21, 2020
Messages
999
notarat said:
Here's another picture of it
Click to expand...
Mate, you forgot to upload it?
