Transferring text messages from Android to Android

I've used this countless times. It generates an xml file which you can transfer locally or it can upload to Google Drive. On the new phone use the same app to restore the xml file. It will temporarily take over default SMS app, and during restore you can choose to check for duplicates (unnecessary if the new phone has no texts but great if it already has some moved over e.g. from Google backup). After it restores open your normal SMS app and grant it default permissions, it might take a minute or two to rebuild the index but then you'll have 100% of everything.Google Device backup for me has never fully restored my texts so I would never rely on that. I get you don't want to use an app but this works great and you can uninstall the app from both phones when you're done.