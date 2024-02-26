Transferring text messages from Android to Android

This has probably been asked many times so I am just piling on, but is there an easy way to transfer text messages between phones? I recently switched from a Samsung Galaxy to a Motorola ThinkPhone (roughly the same specs as an S22 Ultra). Both Android OS but different manufacturers. I have done some Googling but can't seem to find a straight answer. Has anyone around here actually done this successfully? I'd would prefer to transfer the texts directly from phone to phone if possible and not use some third-party app.