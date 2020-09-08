Transferring Applications from Laptop SSD to a New PC Build

tickle_me_emo

I'm going to preface by saying this is for my friend believe me or not.

My friend's laptop is showing it's age working from home. I told him I'd help him build a new PC, if he wanted to go that route. He took me up on my offer. We have all the parts, we're going to build it this Friday. I planned on installing his applications from scratch for a clean install and transfer over various documents. However he wants to keep his Adobe CS 6 software, but "lost the key." He's not interested in the cloud version.

I did some googling before posting here, this is what i've figured out

1) Imaging won't work right? It's completely new hardware (going from a 2.5" sdd to nvme sdd) and it ruins having a clean install.
2) There's a third party program PC Mover, but 25% of the Amazon review say it didn't work for them. Normally Amazon reviews are worthless, but this seems hard to ignore. Also it's $40, and you can only use it on one PC, seems kind of lame.
3) Figure out "a way" to get CS 6. I haven't done that since Limewire/kazaa, so he's on his own figuring that out.
4) Have a dual boot option, where he can boot windows from his 2.5" sdd to get access to his CS 6. That seems like a poor quality of life option, and i'd imagine we'd have to get a new windows license for the 2.5 " ssd? Also removing the 2.5" sdd from the laptop, puts it out of commission unless he gets another windows key (i have old spare drives I can give him).
5) Am I an idiot and missed something super simple?

What would you recommend to get Adobe CS 6 on the new PC?

Nobu

I guess you could try rsync'ing it over, but I don't know how well it works with fat/ntfs.

Here's what I followed under linux. Unfortunately, I expect the commands and directories you'd want to exclude will be different under Windows. And there may be some other gatcha's you'd have to look out for. Probably better if you look for windows specific instructions.
 
Zepher

Zepher

Imaging can work, it works most of the time with Windows 10 since it is very good with major hardware changes.
I do it all the time.
 
