Transferring Applications from Laptop SSD to a New PC Build

I'm going to preface by saying this is for my friend believe me or not.



My friend's laptop is showing it's age working from home. I told him I'd help him build a new PC, if he wanted to go that route. He took me up on my offer. We have all the parts, we're going to build it this Friday. I planned on installing his applications from scratch for a clean install and transfer over various documents. However he wants to keep his Adobe CS 6 software, but "lost the key." He's not interested in the cloud version.



I did some googling before posting here, this is what i've figured out



1) Imaging won't work right? It's completely new hardware (going from a 2.5" sdd to nvme sdd) and it ruins having a clean install.

2) There's a third party program PC Mover, but 25% of the Amazon review say it didn't work for them. Normally Amazon reviews are worthless, but this seems hard to ignore. Also it's $40, and you can only use it on one PC, seems kind of lame.

3) Figure out "a way" to get CS 6. I haven't done that since Limewire/kazaa, so he's on his own figuring that out.

4) Have a dual boot option, where he can boot windows from his 2.5" sdd to get access to his CS 6. That seems like a poor quality of life option, and i'd imagine we'd have to get a new windows license for the 2.5 " ssd? Also removing the 2.5" sdd from the laptop, puts it out of commission unless he gets another windows key (i have old spare drives I can give him).

5) Am I an idiot and missed something super simple?



What would you recommend to get Adobe CS 6 on the new PC?



Thanks.