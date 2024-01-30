Trading places - come and help us at boincgames.com

wareyore
We've been trading places with AMD Users at BG for a few weeks now. They popped back up a few days ago. We could use a few more sign ups there.
If you are crunching BOINC projects, even occasionally, sign up and whatever you crunch, whenever you crunch it will help the team. Individual stats are maintained, too.
The site is still "beta" but several of the bigger, active teams are there. With a smaller base of users and quarterly stat resets on marathons positions get swapped around a bit more. Right now, if you participate in any of their active, listed BOINC projects you'll get points for yourself and add to the teams totals.
Pretty sure they are pulling stats from https://stats.free-dc.org. I see there are nearly 30 [H] members with credit on Free-DC in the last month. Only 8 are signed up on BG. So, you can make big difference for us there, even with a single CPU or GPU working on a single project.
Many projects to choose from. Very casual and stats are tracked quarterly building to the full year. So, you're free to drop in and out. Or, put a few work units in when time, heat, etc., permits.
Come on over and we can prep as we get ready for the next Pentathlon.
