Tracking Your Physical Location Through Your Smartphone

Wiffle said: So give up on this silly idea called "Privacy", because the cats are always watching you masturbate... Click to expand...

This is exactly why I don't own a cat.------------------------------------People are getting confused about 'privacy'. Knowing your location by cell triangulation is no different than knowing your location by seeing you. Verizon is allowed to know your location, just like Amtrak is allowed to know what train you're riding and AMC is allowed to know what movie you're seeing. Selling that data is supposedly 'blameless' because it is inferred that you could leave your phone behind, and that by choosing to carry your phone you assert your desire to be contacted. Furthermore, you can choose not to use their service.Privacy comes into play when your personal information causes another party to interfere, demean, judge or otherwise control your actions, but most of these ideas are poorly protected in the marketplace , and in certain cases other people (such as your spouse or employer) have situational rights to forgo your right to 'privacy'.tl;dr You don't have as much privacy as you think.P.S. One of the first privacy cases argued before the Supreme Court was whether married couples had the right to buy condoms.