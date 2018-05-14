Tracking Your Physical Location Through Your Smartphone

FrgMstr
There is about to be a little more light shined on just how accessible you are to physically tracking through your smartphone. If your location data can be shared through a paid for service to law enforcement through the Securus Technologies company without a warrant, that is a bit scary. But what is crazier about this, is that if you use Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, or T-Mobile, who else are they selling or sharing this data with? I got a crisp $20 bill that says this rabbit hole is deep, deep, deep. Thanks scojer.
Wyden called on the carriers to immediately stop sharing data with any and all third parties that have misrepresented customer consent or abused their access to sensitive customer data like real-time location information.
Securus claims this location information is meant to identify and interdict planned importation of contraband into jails and prisons and coordinated escape attempts, and to respond to amber alerts. But that doesn’t explain why it should be getting access to the real-time location information of virtually anyone with a cellphone.
