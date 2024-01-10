TP-Link DECO BE95 Single unit

So I bought 2, 2 packs. But I don't need the 4th one as three do a great job at my place. Also that I can pass on, since single pack costs 599.99 and dual pack costs 999.99 (this is on sale right now but after sale its 1199.99 retail). This is like new, and fully tested. I have 3 in place, the system is rock solid with about 80 devices, with all kinds of smart bulbs etc. Not one drop, pretty impressed with these, they have been consistently upgrading firmware on these since release and these are the Version 1.6, not sure if that means much but that's the latest version. I can't say enough how impressed I am.2 10GB ports (one combo sfp lan/wan) and rest 2.5GB.I will ship with the original box that was 2 pack and send it to you. Should cover single, or 2 story home if placed centrally, these do have pretty good range. i figure i could go ebay but since this works as stand alone router I wanted to check if someone wants to save some money on this as add on or stand alone.Price 450 shipped. Paypal F&F or Zelle. Price is firm, as I am not really looking to lose more on it, the bonus reward i got at amazon covers it and not having to return 2 pack to amazon as everything is up and running well. But if it doesn't sell I honestly will likely keep it and use it to plug something, I love these that much.