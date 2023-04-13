TP-Link AX6600 (Archer GX90) router is halving my upload. Seems like a hidden QoS

Hey folks.I am at my whit's end here. I recently started encountering a problem with my router limited bandwidth as if there was QOS enabled somewhere. It happens wired and wireless as of a couple months ago. Wired directly to the modem I get 940mbps/42mbps. Wired to the router I get 940/23mbps.All settings related to parental control, QOS, gaming are disabled. Rolled back firmware to one I know worked fine to no avail. I can't pinpoint any changes that would have prompted this.I run a Plex server for my family so every bit of upload I can scrape is important.Here is the model. Note it is the AX6600 model, not the AX10000.I have seen similar people encountering this issue, but couldn't track down a root cause.Any suggestions?