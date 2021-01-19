I've been running old gaming hardware for my homelab but I'm kinda bored



I'm not set up for any racks So looking though my local ads I came across a tower server that seems well priced and was looking for advice because I don't know much about these products



Dell PowerEdge T320 Tower

Intel Xeon E5-2420 v2 2.20GHz, 15M Cache, 7.2GT/s QPI, Turbo , 6C, 80W, Max Mem 1600MHz

HDD 500GB 7.2K RPM SATA 3Gbps

HDD 2TB 7.2K RPM SATA 3Gbps

HDD 2TB 7.2K RPM SATA 3Gbps

Chassis with up to 4, 3.5 inch Hard Drives

8GB RDIMM, 1600MT/s, Low Volt, Dual Rank, x8 Data Width

On-Board LOM 1GBE (Dual Port f or Racks and Towers, Quad Port for Blades)

Broadcom 5720 DP 1Gb Network Interface Card



Dude added more ram, 32 gb and is asking 190 USD. I'm wondering if this is a decent deal?



I'm also wondering if I'll be able to upgrade processor down the line and if so, what would be my options? Xeon product families are confusing to me



Thanks in advance for your help