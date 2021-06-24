MrGuvernment
Touring the PhoenixNAP Data Center
https://www.servethehome.com/touring-the-phoenixnap-data-center/
At STH, we review servers, storage, and networking gear. That gear usually resides in data centers. Although we have several facilities we use, a common challenge is that most facilities do not allow filming or photography in them. Over the pandemic, we have been working on a solution. Luckily, we were able to get a tour of the PhoenixNAP data center in Phoenix, Arizona.
