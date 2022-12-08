Toughbook CF-33 problems

P

Phantoms

Limp Gawd
Joined
Nov 19, 2006
Messages
307
I have a toughbook 33 that I use at work. It is running Windows 11.

Lately, my pen and touchpad will stop working at the same time and the only to fix it is a reboot. If it was just one or the other I'd have a clear idea of the problem, but these are basically two different interfaces. The touchpad on it is like a mouse, while the touchscreen works with the pen or a finger. When I have the problem both of these stop working at the same time (pen and touchpad). I can still use the keyboard if it's attached to tab around, etc., but in my line of work I really need that touchpad and/or pen to be working.

Anybody have any ideas?
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
42,918
try rolling back the drivers or updating them. is this a personal or work owned system? if work, have you talked to IT?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top