Total noob question

Hi.



I am considering upgrading my desktop gaming/workstation PC and more specifically its CPU



My current CPU is an intel i7-5820K 3.30GHz wich I am planning to replace by a i9 11900K 3.5GHz



My question is about the clock speed as from what I understand, the higher the better and for that instance, would make sense having the latest of the latest with that i9 at 3.5GHz instead of an i7 at 5.0GHz?



Can't really tell what would be the best option (newer gen or higher GHz).

If someone could shed some light would be appreciated.