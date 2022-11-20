Toshiba Libretto 50ct teardown and possible project

Had this laptop sitting around and after diving in the construction and design really interested me.Currently have no idea if it even powers on. Adapter is on the way. After that I get to dive into the majical world of win 95 to try and get a os crawling on this thing.As far as projects go this has a very well documented io sheild. Since this is already a external device I want to intigrate a tiny fpga with it to deal with any io weirdness I want to use this thing for. Im also looking to integrate a rpi nano and remote into it and use that for modern internet access.