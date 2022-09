Played this during the beta a couple of weekends ago. I did a Lightning Gunslinger build and ran around melting mobs off screen with chain lightning procs. A friend of mine did a whirlwind barbarian and was basically a non-stop Beyblade. Cooldowns are incredibly short and the gameplay was very responsive; played almost like an ARPG version of Hades. From what I saw there was no actual multiplayer in the game beyond the Auction House and seeing players in the area hubs.