Top/Bottom Query

One more question please.
I really need to choose a case.
The new varieties show the power supply mounted on the bottom and I found one that I like.
However, trying to justify a case with the PSU on the bottom where its in danger of collecting most of the dust.
(As well as cat hair)
So, help me out.
Why have the PSU on the bottom rather than the old conventional way.