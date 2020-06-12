Top/Bottom Query

You'll find most cases with bottom mounted PSUs will have a dust filter to help with the dust and hair. Additionally a lot of the mid to high end PSUs have a zero db fan that only kicks on under certain loads or temps.



As to why manufacturers have largely moved away from a top mounted PSU? I can't really say, but it could be a simple as bracing. With a top mount you had to find a way to help support the weight of the PSU, with a bottom mount you already have the bottom of the case there. The ability to draw in cool air from outside the case(bottom mount) could be another reason.



Bottom line, get the case you like and make sure all your intakes are filtered. If you are in an environment with more dust/hair than others, just clean them more often.