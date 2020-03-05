Tools and material for modding existing power cables

Thinking of doing a little cable modding for now...Anyone have links for tools you have actually used. I have extra cables anyways cause my replacement supply uses same modular cables my other one did (power supply side). I think i would like to cut the spliters off the vga cables so that each 8 pin plug just has the single connector end just for starters. (i never understood why the fake one wire as 2)



Im mostly just lacking the crimper and extractor tool. Id rather just buy it once so if any has good suggestion rather than buy 4 different kinds seeing what works best.