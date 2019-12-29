Too many audio issues

so I have a fiio K1 usb dac that was giving me a crackling sound in WoW classic and game menus like BF5 and fortnite. I moved it a couple feet away with a longer usb cable. didn't fix it. now I have a Creative Sound BlasterX G1 7.1 usb dac. first, I couldn't get the drivers to install. I was getting this error: https://www.tenforums.com/attachmen...-error.png?s=0660ac150acdcfd97092a341770d78e5 different product in the screen shot but same error message. I even extracted the drivers from the creative driver/software package and told windows where to get the driver. I finally got the driver installed by using safe mode. so the problem I'm at now is the audio is really low on this sound blaster. I maxed the windows volume, and wmp volume. its sorta high. if I did that with the fiio, it would have been the equivalent of 30% probably. if I maxxed the volume on the fiio, I would destroy my hearing. thats how much lower the sound blaster is. I maxed windows volume and the volume in BF5 and audio was not loud enough. something is wrong.