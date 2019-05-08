Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Discussion started by Blade-Runner, May 8, 2019.

    Blade-Runner

    Blade-Runner 2[H]4U

    Blade-Runner

    Blade-Runner 2[H]4U

    0UXBUiM.png
     
    Colonel Sanders

    Colonel Sanders 2[H]4U

    I KNEW the Jon Bernthal thing was a lead in to the next game! haha. That figurine gives me Destiny vibes, though... better not be some looter shooter "live service" bullshit.
     
    Flogger23m

    Flogger23m [H]ardForum Junkie

    Make the SP mode worth playing this time around. Give me some decent squad AI and commands. And make it first person. Third person is an automatic failure. I realize this won't be a real GR game, but at least learn from the mistakes with Wildlands. Third person shooter = cancer.
     
    Dan_D

    Dan_D [H]ard as it Gets

    Hopefully its a more refined Wildlands style game.
     
    ghostwich

    ghostwich [H]ard|Gawd

    A refinement like AC Odyssey* to AC Origins would be good. Or Watchdogs 2 after Watchdogs 1.

    But the grindy nature of the XP system, the boosters (no one needed that), the three kinds of lootboxes, the PVP no one really cared for... that can gtfo please.

    *And AC Odyssey's grind was stupid.
     
    Flogger23m

    Flogger23m [H]ardForum Junkie

    I'd prefer something like GRAW 2, but that will never happen.
     
    Dan_D

    Dan_D [H]ard as it Gets

    I can agree with that. I didn't care for the XP system, the boostersr, loot boxes or the PvP either. I still haven't tried the horde mode they added recently. For that, I'd hope for basically something like ME3's multiplayer with a Ghost Recon skin.
     
    Comixbooks

    Comixbooks Ignore Me

    The only reason why I played the 1st game is I got it for Free with my MSI 1080ti along with Arkham Knight. I would of bought it eventually at the super low discounts they offer it now. I wonder if the graphics are going to be the same? Or different environments borrowed from The Division 2 maybe. I hope the quests are different it was ok to ambush a location but after a while they all kinda blended together unless it was a underboss location like with the guy who escaped on a motorcycle only to be ambushed at the end of the tunnel. The Predator Boss fight was also another reason why I wanted to play it.
     
    schoolslave

    schoolslave Gawd

    I played Wildlands completely SP on my PS4 of all things.
    I liked the game and the "tacti-cool" stuff so more of the same is fine by me.
     
    Q-BZ

    Q-BZ [H]ard as it Gets

    Like other have said I'll fantasize about a return of some of the essentials from the older games and keep dreaming.


    With the current product I'd like to see all AI improved (squad and enemy) and vehicle controls refined more off the top of my head.
     
    Dan_D

    Dan_D [H]ard as it Gets

    I disagree with the first part, but the squad, enemy AI and vehicle controls definitely could use improvement.
     
    Comixbooks

    Comixbooks Ignore Me

    I wonder what the setting is going to be this time around since Bolivia is overused to the Max in the first game.
     
    polydiol

    polydiol [H]ard|Gawd

    I played the hell out of Wildlands, I love that game, I'll take as much as Ubisoft wants to toss my way.
     
    Dan_D

    Dan_D [H]ard as it Gets

    That's a good question.
     
    criccio

    criccio Fully Equipped

    Official trailer. Stopped playing Wildlands once I beat the main campaign but a buddy and I had a lot of fun with it. Will definitely check this out.

     
    criccio

    criccio Fully Equipped

    Some more developed cityscapes like that in TD2 would be real cool.
     
    Dan_D

    Dan_D [H]ard as it Gets

    Gameplay trailer is up as well.

     
    Q-BZ

    Q-BZ [H]ard as it Gets

    Reminds of Gears of War or Ghost Recon Future War with that third person view.

    liked the part where he covered himself in dirt and setup the stealth kill. Not sure about that camera angle and FOV for some of that. It looks like you can switch back and forth between first and third person on actual shooting which is good. Drone mechanic looks the same. I'm guessing AI and co-op options on squadmates.

    Obviously this trailer covers a story/campaign mode that has all the military and technothriller highpoints checked off. If the gameplay is solid (and it probably will be) this should be fun.

    Overall I'm interested and hope to learn more soon.
     
    ghostwich

    ghostwich [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    I'd wager the "gameplay" is still too soon to tell. No UI elements yet, and some effects/elements seem pre-rendered.

    Still, I think they know some of what worked in GR:W so we'll see.
     
    schoolslave

    schoolslave Gawd

    No AI squadmates in SP? Looks like this one isn't for me, a shame because I really liked Wildlands.
     
    Blade-Runner

    Blade-Runner 2[H]4U

    Dan_D

    Dan_D [H]ard as it Gets

    Yeah, and actually if the story is stronger and the setting slightly different, I think it will be good enough for me.
     
    Comixbooks

    Comixbooks Ignore Me

    That shit looks good wonder if they are using RTX in this game.
     
    termite

    termite [H]ardness Supreme

    I'll probably wait until well aftet launch to play this one. I liked Wildlands, but I would have preferred more detailed commands for the Squad AI.

    Actually I would prefer a modernized Rainbow Six, but that will never happen.
     
    Comixbooks

    Comixbooks Ignore Me

    robjordan406

    robjordan406 Limp Gawd

    I did until I got to the driving part and quit playing it. Lost my interest driving with a keyboard.
     
    Dan_D

    Dan_D [H]ard as it Gets

    Holy shit. The Ultimate Edition is $119 and the Wolves Edition is $189.99. That's insane.
     
    Comixbooks

    Comixbooks Ignore Me

    Most of the additional content was free with the original Ghost Recon game UBI has no idea what they are doing.
     
    Armenius

    Armenius I Drive Myself to the [H]ospital

    World premiere livestream from yesterday.
     
    Comixbooks

    Comixbooks Ignore Me

    Why are all the characters wearing huge backpacks back to school I guess.
     
    Frraksurred

    Frraksurred 2[H]4U

    Looks interesting, but then so did Wildlands, and I felt that was mediocre at best. I'm a solo player 90% of the time however, and the game was obviously not designed to be played that way, so that is built into my opinion. Still, if the story in Breakpoint steps it up, and the combat is as 'realistic' as it looks, it will definitely have my attention.

    Personally I don't think the loss of AI teammates will be a big deal. Statistically they were mainly used for Sync shots, and those look to be covered by our drones in this one. Since we could not split squad and set up a couple AI as overwatch, for example (AI commands have gotten more steamlined, rather than more complex unfortunately), than the drones may actually be less cumbersome than 3 brain dead AI that constantly give away my position. Who knows, time will tell if it is better or worse.
     
    wikidlad

    wikidlad Limp Gawd

    I mainly play wildlands solo so this looks interesting, sucks that the “raids” will only be co-op though. Like the look of the injury system and finally being able to cut through fences.
     
    Droc

    Droc 2[H]4U

    Im down. I really enjoyed wildlands.
     
    delita

    delita [H]ard|Gawd

    Guess i'll get it on Uplay since it's a wack Epic Exclusive

    Honestly I would buy the game if just because of Jon Bernthal doing the voiceover work. But it looks *sweet*.
     
    Q-BZ

    Q-BZ [H]ard as it Gets

    If the gameplay doesn't go south I have a hard time imagining that I won't get what I want out of this.
     
    Flogger23m

    Flogger23m [H]ardForum Junkie

    So they looked at Wildlands, noted all that failures and said "fuck it" and instead of trying to improve they threw it all out the window and cut the game down. No AI squad members? What an epic fail. The enemy design looks cartoonish and utterly generic. Sounds like it will be the same basic setup as all action/RPG games. You have the fat armored guy straight out of TF2 who is going to be a bullet sponge. As if this didn't get old in Far Cry/Watch Dogs/Assassins Creed. With the cartoonish design and the lack of any squad members this really isn't much more than a 3rd person Far Cry at this point. And FPS triumphs TPS by every metric. This game doesn't have anything to make it standout.

    And always online for SP = utter fail.
     
    Comixbooks

    Comixbooks Ignore Me

    Messages:
    Comixbooks

    Comixbooks Ignore Me

    Jumpem

    Jumpem Gawd

    What is the point of this if they just released The Division 2?
     
