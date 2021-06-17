To soon or now ?

Psycrow
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Feb 26, 2010
- Messages
- 482
I want to buy a 4k 2.1 hdmi monitor but i have a hard time to deside and choose
Im looking on these 2 models
https://store.acer.com/en-sg/new-4k-gaming-monitor-with-hdmi-2-1-nitro-xv282k-kv
https://www.lg.com/us/monitors/lg-27gp950-b-gaming-monitor
I like the RGB ring on the LG
Also im trying to avoid the asus models cuz i have been in hell 2 times allready with ther support with 2 k monitors.
So im giving other brands a chance now
Im looking on these 2 models
https://store.acer.com/en-sg/new-4k-gaming-monitor-with-hdmi-2-1-nitro-xv282k-kv
https://www.lg.com/us/monitors/lg-27gp950-b-gaming-monitor
I like the RGB ring on the LG
Also im trying to avoid the asus models cuz i have been in hell 2 times allready with ther support with 2 k monitors.
So im giving other brands a chance now