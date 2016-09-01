Titan Quest Anniversary Edition Released!

For its 10 year anniversary, Titan Quest will shine in new splendour. This Anniversary Edition combines both Titan Quest and Titan Quest Immortal Throne in one game, and has been given a massive overhaul for the ultimate ARPG experience.

Anniversary Edition update

Restored and improved multiplayer functionality, including new features like a built-in voice chat and NAT resolving for best multiplayer connectivity

Support for more resolutions, larger camera distance and scaleable UI size

Improved performance and general stability

Support for modders through new modding options and a fully integrated Steam Workshop

Complete balance rework with improvements to all Masteries, damage types, unique items and sets

Countless bug fixes and other improvements, including ten years’ worth of community fixes

Increased challenges and rewards for larger parties and on higher difficulty levels

Dozens of new heroes and bosses to encounter

Improved enemy and pet AI

Quality of life features like higher stack limits, quick item pickup, a larger stash and a speed setting

Reduced cheating with curbed exploits, removal of test items and mod comparison in multiplayer

Steam Friend Invites

Steam Achievements

Steam Trading Cards



Discover the Courage that Turns Heroes Into Legends



From Age of Empires co-creator Brian Sullivan and Braveheart writer Randall Wallace comes an innovative action role playing game set in ancient Greece, Egypt and Asia. The Titans have escaped their eternal prison, wreaking havoc upon the earth. The gods seek a hero who can turn the tide in an epic struggle that will determine the fate of both men and gods.



In this epic quest of good versus evil, players will encounter the greatest villains of Greek mythology, brave the attacks of Cerberus, and hazard the banks of the River Styx. Players will interpret the prophecies of the blind seer Tiresias, fight alongside Agamemnon and Achilles, and use the wiles of Odysseus to conquer this dark new adventure.

Are you ready for the quest?





Key features

Explore the Ancient World - Unlock arcane mysteries and battle the beasts of mythology as you journey to the Parthenon, Great Pyramids, Hanging Gardens of Babylon, The Great Wall and other legendary locations

Atmospheric Graphics - Take a hero's journey through authentic Ancient World settings crafted in stunning, realistic, 3D detail

Conquer Monsters of Legend - Battle horrific monsters and mythical beasts in a story-driven campaign that will determine the fate of all existence

Highly Customizable Characters - Build and customize your characters with 28 classes and over 1000 pieces of unique and legendary items to create the ultimate champion

Online Multiplayer Gameplay - Challenge others to experience your map creations in fast-action, 2-6 player online cooperative gameplay

Create Your Own Worlds - Create your own maps with the easy-to-use World Editor for endless adventuring

I am SO freaking stoked!Almost ten years after it's initial release, the folks at THQNordic have released 'Titan Quest Anniversary Edition' to the Steam masses! They've taken the original game and expansion and rolled it all up into a single release with updated display support, graphics updates, feature updates and fixes, and tons more. This is hands down one of my all time favorite PC games ever, right up there with Diablo, Warcraft, Half-Life, etc. If you've never played it before you OWE IT TO YOURSELF to grab a copy and enjoy some truly epic click-n-loot RPG gameplay!Oh, you already own the original game on Steam? Well guess what... you get the new Anniversary Edition FOR FREE automatically - it should be in your Steam library now!Original release statement: