Titan Quest Anniversary Edition Released!

The Geek Redneck
http://store.steampowered.com/app/475150/

I am SO freaking stoked!

Almost ten years after it's initial release, the folks at THQNordic have released 'Titan Quest Anniversary Edition' to the Steam masses! They've taken the original game and expansion and rolled it all up into a single release with updated display support, graphics updates, feature updates and fixes, and tons more. This is hands down one of my all time favorite PC games ever, right up there with Diablo, Warcraft, Half-Life, etc. If you've never played it before you OWE IT TO YOURSELF to grab a copy and enjoy some truly epic click-n-loot RPG gameplay!

Oh, you already own the original game on Steam? Well guess what... you get the new Anniversary Edition FOR FREE automatically - it should be in your Steam library now!

Original release statement:


For its 10 year anniversary, Titan Quest will shine in new splendour. This Anniversary Edition combines both Titan Quest and Titan Quest Immortal Throne in one game, and has been given a massive overhaul for the ultimate ARPG experience.

Anniversary Edition update
  • Restored and improved multiplayer functionality, including new features like a built-in voice chat and NAT resolving for best multiplayer connectivity
  • Support for more resolutions, larger camera distance and scaleable UI size
  • Improved performance and general stability
  • Support for modders through new modding options and a fully integrated Steam Workshop
  • Complete balance rework with improvements to all Masteries, damage types, unique items and sets
  • Countless bug fixes and other improvements, including ten years’ worth of community fixes
  • Increased challenges and rewards for larger parties and on higher difficulty levels
  • Dozens of new heroes and bosses to encounter
  • Improved enemy and pet AI
  • Quality of life features like higher stack limits, quick item pickup, a larger stash and a speed setting
  • Reduced cheating with curbed exploits, removal of test items and mod comparison in multiplayer
  • Steam Friend Invites
  • Steam Achievements
  • Steam Trading Cards

Discover the Courage that Turns Heroes Into Legends

From Age of Empires co-creator Brian Sullivan and Braveheart writer Randall Wallace comes an innovative action role playing game set in ancient Greece, Egypt and Asia. The Titans have escaped their eternal prison, wreaking havoc upon the earth. The gods seek a hero who can turn the tide in an epic struggle that will determine the fate of both men and gods.

In this epic quest of good versus evil, players will encounter the greatest villains of Greek mythology, brave the attacks of Cerberus, and hazard the banks of the River Styx. Players will interpret the prophecies of the blind seer Tiresias, fight alongside Agamemnon and Achilles, and use the wiles of Odysseus to conquer this dark new adventure.

Are you ready for the quest?


Key features
  • Explore the Ancient World - Unlock arcane mysteries and battle the beasts of mythology as you journey to the Parthenon, Great Pyramids, Hanging Gardens of Babylon, The Great Wall and other legendary locations
  • Atmospheric Graphics - Take a hero's journey through authentic Ancient World settings crafted in stunning, realistic, 3D detail
  • Conquer Monsters of Legend - Battle horrific monsters and mythical beasts in a story-driven campaign that will determine the fate of all existence
  • Highly Customizable Characters - Build and customize your characters with 28 classes and over 1000 pieces of unique and legendary items to create the ultimate champion
  • Online Multiplayer Gameplay - Challenge others to experience your map creations in fast-action, 2-6 player online cooperative gameplay
  • Create Your Own Worlds - Create your own maps with the easy-to-use World Editor for endless adventuring
 
Armenius

Nice! Been trying out all the fixes and improvements they have been putting out in the beta patches and I think it is well worth another go if you haven't played it in a long time. It's also nice that they released this separately so you can still play all the mods that won't be updated to the new version.
 
Domingo

Pretty awesome. I have a disk copy somewhere, but I don't think I ever connected it to Steam based on memory.
As far as Diablo-style games, I had way, way more fun with TQ than any of the others.
 
delita said:
whats the max reso it can run with the update?
Click to expand...

I'm seeing 4096x2160, but that may be just because that's the highest resolution my display's EDID reports to Windows.

It does run beautifully at 4K, although like previous versions there can still be issues with the mouse pointer that require some fiddling to solve.
 
NoxTek said:
I'm seeing 4096x2160, but that may be just because that's the highest resolution my display's EDID reports to Windows.

It does run beautifully at 4K, although like previous versions there can still be issues with the mouse pointer that require some fiddling to solve.
Click to expand...

only reason i ask is because i've got a 21:9 ultrawide and some older games get the good ole black box effect on the side
 
Ultrawide works properly with this release. I tried it out last night at 2560x1080. Sadly, after loading my last save from a long time ago, I realized I had beaten the end game already on the legendary difficulty. Still looks great though.
 
CrimsonKnight13 said:
Ultrawide works properly with this release. I tried it out last night at 2560x1080. Sadly, after loading my last save from a long time ago, I realized I had beaten the end game already on the legendary difficulty. Still looks great though.
Click to expand...

On every possible character build? :D

That's what makes this game so much fun for me, so many combinations and so much eye candy with the spells and different gear and whatnot.

And have you ever played co-op multiplayer? You get different monsters and bosses, and harder too - in fact the difficulty scales to the number of players.
 
Does the anniversary version include the expanstion content, or is it just an update to the vanilla?
 
NoxTek said:
On every possible character build? :D

That's what makes this game so much fun for me, so many combinations and so much eye candy with the spells and different gear and whatnot.

And have you ever played co-op multiplayer? You get different monsters and bosses, and harder too - in fact the difficulty scales to the number of players.
Click to expand...

No, I only beat it on all difficulties with the harbinger class. I'd have to go back through & try another one.
 
So it's finally out of beta.

Huzzah!!

I'm still a bit wary for fear of it corrupting my retail+fanpatch toons.

I'll wait to hear reports back from others on titanquest.net.
 
This might be one of the rare games I actually play in 4K rather than 1080p. I can't go to Steam at work - how much is the game?
 
My old version is a disk I picked up at CompUSA back in the day. $5 is pocket change, I'm in for this weekend.
 
horrorshow said:
So it's finally out of beta.

Huzzah!!

I'm still a bit wary for fear of it corrupting my retail+fanpatch toons.

I'll wait to hear reports back from others on titanquest.net.
Click to expand...
Good to see TitanQuest.net is back up. It would have been a shame to lose that repository of knowledge to the aether.
horrorshow said:
5 bucks.

If you don't own it on Steam already.... Well.
Click to expand...
And people on the Steam forums are raising hell just because they can't get it for free for owning the original retail disc... All the work they put into updating this $5 is the least you can throw their way. They didn't have to update it at all.
 
I was pleased as punch to find out that my TQ+IT save game was picked up by the new Anniversary Edition upon launching it. No manual intervention required.

Here's something I noticed last night and I can't remember if it was this way in the original game. You know how you have different item colors for various levels of loot - gray for broken items, white for normal, yellow for magical, green for rare, blue for epic, purple for legendary? Well I noticed that now there appear to be varying shades of some colors - like I've seen pale yellow or off-white and different shades of green for some items. I'm referring to the text color here...

I didn't notice this until after I started playing with the Anniversary Edition client, but I also just recently made it to Act IV (all the underworld levels) so I'm wondering if it could be that and that I just don't remember the different shades of item colors since it's been like 6+ years since I played the game last.

Anyone else notice this?
 
I really didn't care for TQ when I tried it when it came out. However, I do really like when companies pull out classics to polish up and make nice and new for people to keep enjoying.
 
NoxTek said:
I was pleased as punch to find out that my TQ+IT save game was picked up by the new Anniversary Edition upon launching it. No manual intervention required.

Here's something I noticed last night and I can't remember if it was this way in the original game. You know how you have different item colors for various levels of loot - gray for broken items, white for normal, yellow for magical, green for rare, blue for epic, purple for legendary? Well I noticed that now there appear to be varying shades of some colors - like I've seen pale yellow or off-white and different shades of green for some items. I'm referring to the text color here...

I didn't notice this until after I started playing with the Anniversary Edition client, but I also just recently made it to Act IV (all the underworld levels) so I'm wondering if it could be that and that I just don't remember the different shades of item colors since it's been like 6+ years since I played the game last.

Anyone else notice this?
Click to expand...
Well they did add an olive color for monster infrequents like a mod did previously. They also mention "regular" monster items. Probably for stuff like the regular Centaur Cuirass.

+ Added individual colors for regular and infrequent monster items
 
Purchased mine on GOG.com. Found out it was the same price on Steam. Does anyone know if it has crossplay for multiplayer using GOG Galaxy?
 
$5 is a no brainer.

I never finished the original TQ, but Grim Dawn just isn't doing it for me. I like it, but it lacks a lot of polish that Diablo and TQ have.
 
bigdogchris said:
I really didn't care for TQ when I tried it when it came out. However, I do really like when companies pull out classics to polish up and make nice and new for people to keep enjoying.
Click to expand...

Yeah I picked it up in 2006 at Gamestop still have the BOX. Game gave me real bad eyestrain so I stopped playing on my CRT.
 
aeonrevolution said:
$5 is a no brainer.

I never finished the original TQ, but Grim Dawn just isn't doing it for me. I like it, but it lacks a lot of polish that Diablo and TQ have.
Click to expand...

Yeah guess I can agree here. I thought Grim Dawn had the right idea but it needed that polish, and thus I wasn't able to finish it. And to be honest I didn't even LIKE D3 that much but it was able to keep my attention longer.
 
Wow, the Dream nerfs hit hard. Distortion Wave is no longer a 1-point wonder. Going to have to reallocate skill points on my Evoker. Earth got some nice buffs and QOL adjustments, though.
 
Just figured I'd post my first impressions:

First off, at 4K upscaled via DSR, the game looks BEAUTIFUL!

Also, character saves transfer over without a hitch. Which is GREAT news.

Sadly, quite a bit of the UI scaling is still off. (Some text flows over windows, clicking on certain UI buttons is off: meaning if I say, click on "Skills", it opens "Character Info" instead....)

I also noticed the occasional sound glitch for whatever reason.

Overall, I'm pretty impressed thus far but it feels like it needs another month or two before it'll be up to par.

I'll be sticking with my retail 1.17c/TQDefiler install for now....
 
horrorshow said:
Just figured I'd post my first impressions:

First off, at 4K upscaled via DSR, the game looks BEAUTIFUL!

Also, character saves transfer over without a hitch. Which is GREAT news.

Sadly, quite a bit of the UI scaling is still off. (Some text flows over windows, clicking on certain UI buttons is off: meaning if I say, click on "Skills", it opens "Character Info" instead....)

I also noticed the occasional sound glitch for whatever reason.

Overall, I'm pretty impressed thus far but it feels like it needs another month or two before it'll be up to par.

I'll be sticking with my retail 1.17c/TQDefiler install for now....
Click to expand...
Yeah, scaling issues are kind of disappointing. This was apparent in the beta phase and several people commented about it, but it wasn't fixed for release. I wanted to play the game at 5K, but not with these UI issues.
 
Can anyone confirm that the GoG version supports multiplayer without having to install GoG Galaxy??

(I know Grim Dawn requires Galaxy for MP)

Thanks..
 
Gotta be honest, picked this up last night off of G2A for $4. Money WELL spent. I forgot how amazing this game was. And on top of it all, it supports 21:9. Playing flawlessly at 3440x1440 - this shows me that there is just no f*cking excuse for game developers to not add Widescreen support to their BRAND NEW 2017 TITLES when a game this old makes it happen for their customers, no MOD or BS hex editor needed.
 
delita said:
Gotta be honest, picked this up last night off of G2A for $4. Money WELL spent. I forgot how amazing this game was. And on top of it all, it supports 21:9. Playing flawlessly at 3440x1440 - this shows me that there is just no f*cking excuse for game developers to not add Widescreen support to their BRAND NEW 2017 TITLES when a game this old makes it happen for their customers, no MOD or BS hex editor needed.
Click to expand...
I was playing this non-stop before Andromeda came out. I'm so jaded with Andromeda that I want to go back and grind some more toons in this, instead.
 
Armenius said:
I was playing this non-stop before Andromeda came out. I'm so jaded with Andromeda that I want to go back and grind some more toons in this, instead.
Click to expand...

I was actually on the fence about the new ME as I really wanted a game to play right now, and I chose this over it for the time being. Can't say I'm disappointed. I know ME has a great story and I like all that the previous games had to offer, but I'm probably going to continue waiting until its at the $30 mark.
 
delita said:
Gotta be honest, picked this up last night off of G2A for $4. Money WELL spent. I forgot how amazing this game was. And on top of it all, it supports 21:9. Playing flawlessly at 3440x1440 - this shows me that there is just no f*cking excuse for game developers to not add Widescreen support to their BRAND NEW 2017 TITLES when a game this old makes it happen for their customers, no MOD or BS hex editor needed.
Click to expand...
Shit, I might pick this up for $4.
 
It it DEFINITELY worth $4!!!!

I own TQ & TQ:IT on Steam, retail discs of the same, and now the Anniversary Edition on Steam and GoG....

That's how much I love this game.

Without a doubt in my top 10 PC games of all time. (Maybe even top 5)

Be sure to check out the forums if you really wanna dig deep into the game: http://www.titanquest.net/tq-forum/forum.php
 
