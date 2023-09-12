Time to assemble a new router

I recently switched to Google fiber and immediately I had an issue with my current router. The Nighthawk R6700 would max out at 560 Mbps.

With the install I got two free Nest Pro's and am currently using them for wireless in the house and all my boxes in the "computer" room running through a gigabit switch.



I feel nekkid tho on the webs. My Plex server runs 24/7.



I looked at consumer routers to meet gigabit speeds, but damn on those prices. So I thought to build a OPNsense box.



Parts I have on hand, Intel 12400, Asus rog strix B660i and 16 gig of ddr4 4800 and an Inland 1 gig nvme.



The board has an Intel 2.5gb nic and wifi6.

I'm not worried yet about setting up wireless just now, but really want to get my boxes that are wired behind something a bit more than the "Nest".

My network skills are barely enough to get by. But I can learn, but type your answers slowly.





I assume I'll need another nic for the build, assuming I can use the onboard one, or perhaps look into a 2.5gb dual port? Suggestions on which non Chinese knock off Intel nic to look for?



Thoughts, suggestions?



And yes, the build is overkill, but it's in my possession already and needs a purpose.