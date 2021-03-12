time for an upgrade

M

Mottski

n00b
Mar 11, 2021
3
Do I dump everything and start new or what do I salvage?

My case is trash (Tape holding the power button in place so it can be used, other wise it won't spring up) it was the first pre-built I have bought since mid 90s (always built my own in the past). When my daughter was little, I got away from gaming on PC, so this puppy is about 9 years old. It is an iBuyPower AZZA.

  • i7 -3770
    1615510945328.png

    1615510975050.png
  • Gigabyte B75M-D3H
    1615510911842.png
  • GeForce GTX 560 (2GB)
  • WD 10ealx-009BA0 HD (1TB)
  • ASUS Xonar DG Audio
  • 16GB DDR3 Ram (4x 4GB)
    1615510879025.png
    1615510829136.png
  • DVD RW (will take over to new one so i can still load older games)/Programs
I work as an Epic Analyst for a healthcare provider. So I will use it for that, for my side Hustle, 3-d printing programs and CAD software, Streaming, Games: RPGs, will get back into newer games, so need to upgrade.

Any feedback is appreciated!

-Matt
 

S

slavie

n00b
Jan 2, 2012
48
Not great, not terrible. Is it giving you any trouble? Are you running into any limitations?
If you're serious about newer games and streaming, forget it. But, also depends on your monitor: 1080p you may get away with, anything more ain't happening.
For CAD, are we talking side hobby or anything serious? Side hobby, you can get by with whatever, just have some patience.
How much cash do you want to burn here?
 
