time for an upgrade

i7 -3770





Gigabyte B75M-D3H



GeForce GTX 560 (2GB)

WD 10ealx-009BA0 HD (1TB)

ASUS Xonar DG Audio

16GB DDR3 Ram (4x 4GB)



DVD RW (will take over to new one so i can still load older games)/Programs

Do I dump everything and start new or what do I salvage?My case is trash (Tape holding the power button in place so it can be used, other wise it won't spring up) it was the first pre-built I have bought since mid 90s (always built my own in the past). When my daughter was little, I got away from gaming on PC, so this puppy is about 9 years old. It is an iBuyPower AZZA.I work as an Epic Analyst for a healthcare provider. So I will use it for that, for my side Hustle, 3-d printing programs and CAD software, Streaming, Games: RPGs, will get back into newer games, so need to upgrade.Any feedback is appreciated!-Matt