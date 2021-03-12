time for an upgrade

Do I dump everything and start new or what do I salvage?
My case is trash (Tape holding the power button in place so it can be used, other wise it won't spring up) it was the first pre-built I have bought since mid 90s (always built my own in the past). When my daughter was little, I got away from gaming on PC, so this puppy is about 9 years old. It is an iBuyPower AZZA.
Any feedback is appreciated!
-Matt
- i7 -3770
- Gigabyte B75M-D3H
- GeForce GTX 560 (2GB)
- WD 10ealx-009BA0 HD (1TB)
- ASUS Xonar DG Audio
- 16GB DDR3 Ram (4x 4GB)
- DVD RW (will take over to new one so i can still load older games)/Programs
