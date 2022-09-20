Time for a new router?

I'm wondering if my current router is on its last legs, and it's time to get a new router, probably a mesh system.



My current router is a Netgear Nighthawk 8000 X6, which I put into service in October, 2019.

Aside from frustrations I have with the interface, I think that the 5.0 radio is getting weaker. Correction: I know that the 5.0 radio is getting weaker, because the signal strength on my desktop is a lot weaker than it used to be. And I no longer get any 5.0 signal in my upstairs bedroom.



Because of the weaker 5.0 signal, I recently got a TP-Link RE550 repeater, but the signal strength improvement is a lot less than I had hoped it would be, particularly in the upstairs bedroom. So that's goes back to Amazon.



Or, can I revive the router somehow? How?