TIM Pumping out/Drying Quickly. - 7950X

I am having a strange problem with my AM5 build.7950X / EK 360 AIO / Kryonaut Extreme TIMOn fresh application my idle is ~38C. Web browsing and general windows usage temps are 40-60 depending on boost.I noticed my idle was in the 50s and my all core boost that was holding at 5.45-5.5GHZ dropped to 4.6-5GHZ. That was after the paste being on for little more than a weekend.I repasted the Kryonaut Extreme and temps went back to normal. A day later and it is almost as bad as it was. Idle was in the low 50s again and fans ramping quick.On fresh Application I get over 38k in Cinebench R23. On the first application it dropped to 30K, testing this morning it was 36k. I repasted this morning and its back up to over 38K with low idle.Originally, I used the EK Ectotherm that came in with the cooler I am not sure if it had the same problem, but I remember the fans ramping similar to when the Kryonaut stopped working.The tube of Kryonaut Extreme is pretty much empty now. I found a tube of mx-4 from a couple of years ago. I may try that next.It isn't as clear in the images, but a lot of the IHS is bare and the bare spots match with the cold plate, so it was dry. I noticed that the IHS has gouged the cold plate. I know how to change a tire... I tightened the thumbscrews in a cross pattern while keeping tension balanced to prevent one corner having alot more pressure than the others.The last picture shows my calipers being used as a straight edge you can see the gap at the top of the cold plate. I know these are machined convex. Not sure if that is too much. I didn't get a picture of it, but I checked the IHS with a credit card and it seems as flat as I can see with my eyeballs. No where near as extreme as the cold plate.I wonder if the IHS being so thick is causing the cold plate to not be able to deform the IHS into being concave, causing extreme pressure in the center and pumping out all of the TIM.Maybe lap it?Have any of you ever ran into this before or have any advice?