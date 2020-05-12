Thunderspy: Intel Thunderbolt Flaw Allows Access to PC's Data Within Minutes

Apparently, this flaw effects both Intel PCs and Macs with Thunderbolt 2 and 3, via Windows, Linux, and MacOS, ranging from 2011-2019.
The one saving grace is that it requires physical access to the system, but that doesn't help a computer that is stolen, even if it is password-protected.

https://www.theverge.com/2020/5/11/...ty-thunderspy-encryption-access-intel-laptops

https://www.wired.com/story/thunderspy-thunderbolt-evil-maid-hacking/

https://www.macworld.com/article/35...nd-in-macs-and-pcs-should-you-be-worried.html

https://appleinsider.com/articles/2...d-by-unpatchable-thunderbolt-security-exploit

 
