Thunderdolt's Freebies Thread

D-LINK DSS-5+ 5-port switch 10/100 auto sensing

Includes wall wart

Kinda dusty Dakine Backpack I love this thing and have had it for at least 15 years, possibly even 20. I recently replaced it with an all-black version of the same thing.

It's pretty dusty and has a bunch of dog hair. All of the clips are present and work.

There is a hole in the corner. I'm guessing this is fairly easy to fix with an iron-on patch but I'm no seamstress so maybe I'm completely wrong.

Hole is not from doggo. We both promise.

Pics:

Spoiler Aquacomputer kryographic NEXT block for Strix RTX 3080 and 3090 Has a fair amount of corrosion from a dry ice experiment (I was being a dumbass)

No backplate

Has original box, probably does not have original accessories EVGA PowerLink n=4 used (as in pic)

n=3 BNIB

[pic1] Commander Pro n=1 retail

n=1 takeoff from 1000D

[pic1] Corsair RGB Controllers n=4 2 Lighting Node Pro

n=2 1 splitters for connecting two Node Pros

[pic1] Aquacomputer kryographic NEXT block for Strix RTX 3080 and 3090 It requires an o-ring for sealing the perimeter of the block and CANNOT be used without that

It has a bit of corrosion from a dry ice experiment

Pretty sure I also have the passive backplate and original box. I definitely have the top connector, it just wasn't attached for the pics

[pic1][pic2] Alphacool Eisbaer CPU block, pump, res combo Worked when I took it off

Fits X299 but no idea what else. There are brackets available for AMD but I don't know if I have them.

[pic1] Logitech G900 Used, works well aside from the infamous double-click problem. Supposedly can be fixed by replacing the switch.

Includes dongle Logitech G903 Used, works well aside from the infamous double-click problem. Supposedly can be fixed by replacing the switch.

Not sure if I still have the weight for this.

Includes dongle Corsair RGB Hubs (n=3) These came bundled with some 3-packs of QL120s I bought.

All are BNIB aside from the fact that they've been taken out of bundles and I opened one in order to snap the pic.

Dunno which models these are compatible with or what the capabilities are. No idea if the six channels are independent or synced.

[Pic1] Aquacomputer Highflow NEXT This is a pretty sweet device with sensors for coolant temp, flow rate, and coolant conductivity (quality), plus a built in RGB controller.

This is free because my dog thought the box would be tasty. It has a few bite marks and the screen is cracked. I don't know if it works but my guess is that it does aside from the screen.

Does not include box (eaten), manual (eaten), or cables (chewed in half).

Doggo is a good boy who just gets a little stressed sometimes. He is not included in this listing. This box of cables and adapters and stuff Has some different versions and lengths of USB, HDMI, DP, Firewire (400 and 800), ethernet, maybe more. There's even a power strip or two in there.

The mice work. They're my favorite mouse ever, the Microsoft Intellimouse Explorer.

Some of these cables might even be older than you. I'd guess there's 5-7lbs of cables-and-stuff in here.

The wall warts do not work with the USB hub. Do not try to plug them in to it. There will be smoke.

Expect this free cache of cables to be worth about as much as you paid for it and not a penny more. Cavalry Drive Chassis & USB Bridge I'm pretty sure this has a USB to IDE/ATA bridge inside

No drive included

Does not include power supply

[Pic1] [Pic2] Startech External RAID enclosure Supports RAID 0 and RAID 1 via DIP switch on the back

Supports some flavor of USB and eSATA (but not concurrently)

Uses IDE/ATA drives (I think)

I stopped using this for some reason but I don't remember why. It could have been because I moved to something larger, a drive died, or the controller went wonky. I honestly don't remember why.

Does not include drives

Does not include power supply

[Pic1] [Pic2]

All items free incl shipping to CONUS. I do not ship to freight forwarders. I might be slow to ship because I don't always have a box handy when I list stuff.Price per item: FreeBundle price: Also FreePost is current as of 25NOV2022.SHIPPING UPDATE: Some delays on my end are pushing the ship date of some of these out two weeks. I'll ship as soon as I can, but can't make any promises that it'll be quick.Current:Gone: