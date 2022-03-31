Thunderdolt's Freebies Thread

All items free incl shipping to CONUS. I do not ship to freight forwarders. I might be slow to ship because I don't always have a box handy when I list stuff.

Price per item: Free
Bundle price: Also Free

Post is current as of 25NOV2022.

SHIPPING UPDATE: Some delays on my end are pushing the ship date of some of these out two weeks. I'll ship as soon as I can, but can't make any promises that it'll be quick.


Current:
  1. D-LINK DSS-5+ 5-port switch
    • 10/100 auto sensing
    • Includes wall wart
    • Kinda dusty
  2. Dakine Backpack
    • I love this thing and have had it for at least 15 years, possibly even 20. I recently replaced it with an all-black version of the same thing.
    • It's pretty dusty and has a bunch of dog hair. All of the clips are present and work.
    • There is a hole in the corner. I'm guessing this is fairly easy to fix with an iron-on patch but I'm no seamstress so maybe I'm completely wrong.
    • Hole is not from doggo. We both promise.
    • Pics:
1661177620891.png

1661177652079.png


Gone:
  1. Aquacomputer kryographic NEXT block for Strix RTX 3080 and 3090
    • Has a fair amount of corrosion from a dry ice experiment (I was being a dumbass)
    • No backplate
    • Has original box, probably does not have original accessories
  2. EVGA PowerLink
    • n=4 used (as in pic)
    • n=3 BNIB
    • [pic1]
  3. Commander Pro
    • n=1 retail
    • n=1 takeoff from 1000D
    • [pic1]
  4. Corsair RGB Controllers
    • n=4 2 Lighting Node Pro
    • n=2 1 splitters for connecting two Node Pros
    • [pic1]
  5. Aquacomputer kryographic NEXT block for Strix RTX 3080 and 3090
    • It requires an o-ring for sealing the perimeter of the block and CANNOT be used without that
    • It has a bit of corrosion from a dry ice experiment
    • Pretty sure I also have the passive backplate and original box. I definitely have the top connector, it just wasn't attached for the pics
    • [pic1][pic2]
  6. Alphacool Eisbaer CPU block, pump, res combo
    • Worked when I took it off
    • Fits X299 but no idea what else. There are brackets available for AMD but I don't know if I have them.
    • [pic1]
  7. Logitech G900
    • Used, works well aside from the infamous double-click problem. Supposedly can be fixed by replacing the switch.
    • Includes dongle
  8. Logitech G903
    • Used, works well aside from the infamous double-click problem. Supposedly can be fixed by replacing the switch.
    • Not sure if I still have the weight for this.
    • Includes dongle
  9. Corsair RGB Hubs (n=3)
    • These came bundled with some 3-packs of QL120s I bought.
    • All are BNIB aside from the fact that they've been taken out of bundles and I opened one in order to snap the pic.
    • Dunno which models these are compatible with or what the capabilities are. No idea if the six channels are independent or synced.
    • [Pic1]
  10. Aquacomputer Highflow NEXT
    • This is a pretty sweet device with sensors for coolant temp, flow rate, and coolant conductivity (quality), plus a built in RGB controller.
    • This is free because my dog thought the box would be tasty. It has a few bite marks and the screen is cracked. I don't know if it works but my guess is that it does aside from the screen.
    • Does not include box (eaten), manual (eaten), or cables (chewed in half).
    • Doggo is a good boy who just gets a little stressed sometimes. He is not included in this listing.
  11. This box of cables and adapters and stuff
    • Has some different versions and lengths of USB, HDMI, DP, Firewire (400 and 800), ethernet, maybe more. There's even a power strip or two in there.
    • The mice work. They're my favorite mouse ever, the Microsoft Intellimouse Explorer.
    • Some of these cables might even be older than you. I'd guess there's 5-7lbs of cables-and-stuff in here.
    • The wall warts do not work with the USB hub. Do not try to plug them in to it. There will be smoke.
    • Expect this free cache of cables to be worth about as much as you paid for it and not a penny more.
  12. Cavalry Drive Chassis & USB Bridge
    • I'm pretty sure this has a USB to IDE/ATA bridge inside
    • No drive included
    • Does not include power supply
    • [Pic1] [Pic2]
  13. Startech External RAID enclosure
    • Supports RAID 0 and RAID 1 via DIP switch on the back
    • Supports some flavor of USB and eSATA (but not concurrently)
    • Uses IDE/ATA drives (I think)
    • I stopped using this for some reason but I don't remember why. It could have been because I moved to something larger, a drive died, or the controller went wonky. I honestly don't remember why.
    • Does not include drives
    • Does not include power supply
    • [Pic1] [Pic2]
 
