Thunderbolt vs USB4

I have/seen or used few devices with Thunderbolt 3 or 4.



Out of about 10+ devices only one of them had the thunderbolt controller recognized as USB4.



I seen devices with one Thunderbolt 3 and one Thunderbolt 4 that get recognized as USB4, thunderbolt is missing from device manager, this device according to manufacturer is pending USB4 compliance testing

I seen devices with Thunderbolt 4 that get recognized as normal Thunderbolt, no mention of USB4, this device according to manufacturer is also pending USB4 compliance testing

Most Thunderbolt 3 devices get recognized as Thunderbolt, even though some according to their manufactures are pending compliance testing.



Anyone know a place where you can look up these compliance testing statuses?



I find this USB4 standard very confusing.