Thunderbolt 3 card for AMD motherboard - not super expensive

I need to add USB 3 ports, but then I read about Thunderbolt. I am slot-limited in my motherboard (AMD Strix-E X570) so I'm thinking that the USB 3 card should also support Thunderbolt 3. Why is it that there are very few Thunderbolt 3 cards and they are very pricy? I've done searches on the Egg and Amazon and there are very few choices, even if I spend over $100 bucks.



Is there a Thunderbolt 3 card that I haven't found that also has some normal USB A/C ports?