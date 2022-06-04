Thunderbolt 3 card for AMD motherboard - not super expensive

P

philb2

Gawd
Joined
May 26, 2021
Messages
636
I need to add USB 3 ports, but then I read about Thunderbolt. I am slot-limited in my motherboard (AMD Strix-E X570) so I'm thinking that the USB 3 card should also support Thunderbolt 3. Why is it that there are very few Thunderbolt 3 cards and they are very pricy? I've done searches on the Egg and Amazon and there are very few choices, even if I spend over $100 bucks.

Is there a Thunderbolt 3 card that I haven't found that also has some normal USB A/C ports?
 
Zepher

Zepher

[H]ipster Replacement
Joined
Sep 29, 2001
Messages
19,406
philb2 said:
I need to add USB 3 ports, but then I read about Thunderbolt. I am slot-limited in my motherboard (AMD Strix-E X570) so I'm thinking that the USB 3 card should also support Thunderbolt 3. Why is it that there are very few Thunderbolt 3 cards and they are very pricy? I've done searches on the Egg and Amazon and there are very few choices, even if I spend over $100 bucks.

Is there a Thunderbolt 3 card that I haven't found that also has some normal USB A/C ports?
Click to expand...
I noticed that as well. Also, some of those cards only work if the motherboard also has a thunderbolt header on it.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top