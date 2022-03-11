Threadripper is no more!

I hate to agree with Linus, but I've been telling people the same thing for years. AMD isn't your friend. They are a business first and foremost. AMD released Threadripper and went after the HEDT market because it saw a business opportunity as Intel was vulnerable in that space. A good showing there would further benefit AMD in breaking into the OEM workstation market, which is where the real money lies in that segment. Of course, this was evident by the pricing of the Threadripper 3000 series. Go back even further when AMD had the performance crown with it's FX series. AMD charged $1,000 for a gaming CPU just as Intel did. In spite of previous behavior many people still wanted to pretend that AMD is still the same plucky little underdog fighting the good fight against Intel.



It isn't and it never was.