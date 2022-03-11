Threadripper is no more!

Dan_D

I hate to agree with Linus, but I've been telling people the same thing for years. AMD isn't your friend. They are a business first and foremost. AMD released Threadripper and went after the HEDT market because it saw a business opportunity as Intel was vulnerable in that space. A good showing there would further benefit AMD in breaking into the OEM workstation market, which is where the real money lies in that segment. Of course, this was evident by the pricing of the Threadripper 3000 series. Go back even further when AMD had the performance crown with it's FX series. AMD charged $1,000 for a gaming CPU just as Intel did. In spite of previous behavior many people still wanted to pretend that AMD is still the same plucky little underdog fighting the good fight against Intel.

It isn't and it never was.
 
jmilcher

Many indications were heading this way. I’m not surprised. Trx4 dead after one socket. AMD, Intel would like to have a word with you in the hall…

But at the end of the day, it makes sense. Intel hasn’t released a HEDT socket since q4 of 2017. Just consider that. If there was enough demand, we’d have seen some more love for it. The desktop CPU’s caught up and DDR5 bandwidth helps.
 
Dan_D

I was someone who ran HEDT exclusively since the beginning. I've had Threadripper, X299, etc. Honestly, there isn't a need anymore. I can get everything I need out of my current setup since SLI is dead. I needed multiple NIC's, but having the bandwidth for that and lots of storage isn't restricted to HEDT anymore.
 
Niner21

I agree with what you said, and especially the last sentence. They are both companies looking to make a profit where they can.
 
sram

Well said Dan. I don't understand business, but I see what you are saying.
 
