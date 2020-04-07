Threadripper Coolers & ReadyNAS

Up for sale is some left over parts. All prices are shipped via UPS to the US48. Paypal/Venmo accepted.BeQuiet! Dark Rock Pro TR4 Cooler - $65This was used for about 2 months. Tried to use it in a 4U case but it was about 4mm to tall.XSPC Raystorm NEO waterblock. I purchased this and then the monoblock was released. Its brand new, never used. $120EK X399 Gigabyte mono block. Part# EK-FB GA X399. You will need some thermal tape. Please check compatablity on EK's site. I know this is a super niche product so $20 takes it.Netgear ReadyNAS - 6 Bays hot swappable. Dual LAN. I had 6x2TB drives inside and worked great. Moved to Unraid, so no need for this. NO DRIVES INCLUDED. $100Please let me know if you have any questions.